LONDON Aug 12 England goalkeeper Joe Hart and
forward Daniel Sturridge have withdrawn from the squad for
Wednesday's friendly against Euro 2012 runners-up Italy due to
injury, the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com) on Sunday.
Hart has a back problem that forced him to miss Manchester
City's 3-2 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield season
curtain-raiser at Villa Park on Sunday which means John Ruddy or
teenager Jack Butland will make their England debut in goal.
Ruddy, 25, was selected for the Euro 2012 squad but had to
pull out before the tournament with a broken finger. Butland was
called up and although he did not play at the Euros the
19-year-old was Britain's keeper at the Olympics.
Chelsea's Sturridge, who came on as a substitute against
Manchester City, is suffering with a toe injury.
England manager Roy Hodgson will not call up any
replacements to the squad that is preparing for the match
against the Italians in Berne.
