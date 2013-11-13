Soccer-West Ham record much-needed win to ease relegation fears
April 8 West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
LONDON Nov 13 England captain Steven Gerrard and defender Kyle Walker will miss the international friendly against Chile at Wembley, according to media reports on Wednesday.
Liverpool midfielder Gerrard, who has 107 caps, aggravated a hip injury during his club's Premier League win over Fulham at the weekend.
Tottenham Hotspur's Walker was also missing from England's training session on Wednesday.
Instead, Gerrard, Walker and striker Daniel Sturridge were doing a recovery session in the gym, the FA tweeted.
Manchester United players Michael Carrick and Danny Welbeck pulled out of the squad injured on Tuesday.
England play Chile on Friday and then host Germany four days later. (Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
April 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 21 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 16 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)