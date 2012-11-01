LONDON Nov 1 Former Ireland and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Mick McCarthy has been named boss of English Championship (second division) side Ipswich Town, the club said on Thursday.

McCarthy replaces Paul Jewell, who left last week with the club rooted to the foot of the table.

"While the long term ambition is to take the club back into the Premier League, it's clear that the first priority is to get some confidence back into the team and start climbing the table," McCarthy said on the club website (www.itfc.co.uk).

The 53-year-old, who led Ireland to the second round of the 2002 World Cup, was sacked by Wolves in February after more than five years at the club. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John O'Brien)