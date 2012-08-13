Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
LONDON Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic will be able to play in the Premier League club's opening match of the season against Wigan despite receiving a red card against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, his club said.
The Serbian international had escaped the sanction as the Community Shield was not classed as a competitive first-team fixture, Chelsea said on their website (www.chelseafc.com).
Ivanovic, 28, was issued with a straight red card by referee Kevin Friend during the first half of the season curtain-raiser, after a tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov. City won the game 3-2.
Ivanovic would be banned for three non-first-team games, said the London club, who open their season at Wigan next Sunday.
(Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.