LONDON, April 10 Chelsea defender Branislav
Ivanovic has been charged with violent conduct by the Football
Association for an incident in the game against Wigan Athletic
at the weekend, the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.
Television replays showed the Serbian international lashing
out at Wigan's Shaun Maloney in an off the ball incident unseen
by the match officials during Chelsea's 2-1 victory in the
Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Ivanovic faces a suspension if he is found guilty by the FA.
Chelsea have a hectic schedule of fixtures coming up in the
Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup and losing Ivanovic
would represent a major blow.
The Serb has excelled at right back this season and if he is
banned the Londoners would have to bring in Jose Bosingwa or
Paulo Ferreira as a replacement.
Chelsea play Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup semi-final at
Wembley on Sunday before meeting holders Barcelona in the first
leg of a Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge three
days later.
Ivanovic has until 1700 GMT on Wednesday to respond to the
charge.
(Reporting by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John Mehaffey)