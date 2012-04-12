Soccer-Lander owner cleared for Southampton takeover
LONDON, June 9 The Premier League has given Lander Sports owner Gao Jisheng clearance to take over Southampton's holding company, the Chinese stadium builder said on Friday.
LONDON, April 12 Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic will miss Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley after being handed a three-match ban by the Football Association (FA).
The Serbian international was found guilty of violent conduct on Thursday following an incident in the 2-1 Premier League victory over Wigan Athletic at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, the FA said in a statement.
Television replays showed Ivanovic lashing out at Wigan's Shaun Maloney in an off-the-ball incident unseen by the match officials and he was charged retrospectively.
Ivanovic appealed against the charge but it was dismissed by the FA.
The defender will also miss Premier League games against Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers but is available for both legs of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
June 9 Middlesbrough appointed former Leeds United boss Garry Monk as their new manager, the Teesside club said on Friday.