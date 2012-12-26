LONDON Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez's last-minute goal earned a 4-3 victory over Newcastle United to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League after champions Manchester City lost 1-0 at Sunderland.

Jonny Evans, Patrice Evra and Robin van Persie were also on target for United as they came from behind three times to deny Newcastle a rare victory in a thrilling Boxing Day clash at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester City winger Adam Johnson grabbed Sunderland's winner in the second half to leave City only four points above Chelsea who won 1-0 at Norwich City.

Fourth-placed Everton won 2-1 against struggling Wigan Athletic at Goodison Park.

Fulham drew 1-1 with visiting Southampton while relegation contenders Reading were held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea City.

