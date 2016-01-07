Soccer-Puel hopes Saints will end penalty jinx
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
Jan 7 Jermaine Jenas has announced his official retirement from football after failing to recover from a knee injury that has kept him off the pitch for nearly two years.
The 32-year-old has reinvented himself as a television pundit since injuring his cruciate ligament in training in April 2014 while playing for Queens Park Rangers.
"I have officially retired. I tried my best to come back from the knee injury but unfortunately that is the end of my career," the midfielder told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Jenas began his career at Nottingham Forest, and had spells at Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and QPR. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
May 18 Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has said he will work on adding more goals and assists to his game after manager Ronald Koeman called on the the Belgian international to show more productivity in the final third.