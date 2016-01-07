Jan 7 Jermaine Jenas has announced his official retirement from football after failing to recover from a knee injury that has kept him off the pitch for nearly two years.

The 32-year-old has reinvented himself as a television pundit since injuring his cruciate ligament in training in April 2014 while playing for Queens Park Rangers.

"I have officially retired. I tried my best to come back from the knee injury but unfortunately that is the end of my career," the midfielder told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Jenas began his career at Nottingham Forest, and had spells at Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and QPR.