LONDON Jan 1 Sunderland's South Korean forward Ji Dong-won has joined Bundesliga side Augsburg on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 21 year-old made 21 appearances for Sunderland last term, scoring two goals, but has been little used by Martin O'Neill so far this season.

Augsburg are second bottom in the German top flight.

