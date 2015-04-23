LONDON Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been charged with four offences concerning sex with an under-age girl, a prosecutor said on Thursday.

"Following an investigation by Durham Police, I have today authorised police to charge Adam Johnson, aged 27, with four offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003," said Gerry Wareham, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the North East, in a statement.

"The offences are alleged to have been committed on one girl aged 15 at the time."

Johnson was initially arrested on March 2 and will appear at Peterlee magistrates court on May 20.

