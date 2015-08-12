LONDON Aug 12 Sunderland will be without winger Adam Johnson for a lengthy spell after he suffered a "serious" shoulder injury in his side's 4-2 opening day defeat by Leicester City on Saturday.

The Premier League club's website (www.safc.com) said Johnson would be out for "a minimum of eight weeks."

"We have Jordi Gomez and Adam Johnson injured and Danny Graham also has some minor problems," manager Dick Advocaat said on Wednesday. "Adam will go to the hospital for a scan tonight and then we will know exactly what is wrong.

"It is a serious injury and it will be at least eight weeks."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Ian Chadband)