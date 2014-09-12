LONDON, Sept 12 Manchester United defender Phil Jones will be out for four weeks with a torn hamstring after limping off during England's Euro 2016 qualifying victory over Switzerland, manager Louis van Gaal said on Friday.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury during the second half of England's 2-0 win in Basel on Monday but played on for about 15 minutes before eventually being substituted after 77 minutes.

Jones will miss United's match against Queen's Park Rangers at Old Trafford on Saturday as Van Gaal's side try to pick up their first win of the season.

England left back Luke Shaw is in contention to make his club debut against QPR after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the first three league matches. (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Ken Ferris)