Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
LONDON, Sept 12 Manchester United defender Phil Jones will be out for four weeks with a torn hamstring after limping off during England's Euro 2016 qualifying victory over Switzerland, manager Louis van Gaal said on Friday.
The 22-year-old picked up the injury during the second half of England's 2-0 win in Basel on Monday but played on for about 15 minutes before eventually being substituted after 77 minutes.
Jones will miss United's match against Queen's Park Rangers at Old Trafford on Saturday as Van Gaal's side try to pick up their first win of the season.
England left back Luke Shaw is in contention to make his club debut against QPR after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the first three league matches. (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Ken Ferris)
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.