LONDON, July 26 Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic will undergo a medical at Inter Milan this week ahead of a proposed transfer to the San Siro, the Italian Serie A club said on Sunday.

Inter did not specify whether Jovetic would sign on loan or on a permanent basis but British media reported that the 25-year-old Montenegro international will join on a two-year loan deal.

"Jovetic will arrive in Milan tomorrow (Monday) before undergoing a medical on Tuesday," Inter said on their Twitter page.

Jovetic joined City from Fiorentina in 2013 for 22 million pounds ($34.12 million) but the forward has struggled with injuries and scored only 11 goals in 43 games.

Inter, coached by former City manager Roberto Mancini, finished eighth in Serie A last season. ($1 = 0.6447 pounds) (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)