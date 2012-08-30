LONDON Aug 30 Tottenham Hotspur defender Younes Kaboul will be sidelined for four months after having an operation on an unspecified injury.

"Surgery done with success ... now looking forward to my rehab," the French international said on his Twitter account on Thursday. "Should be (out) for four months."

Media reports said surgery was carried out on his knee. The 26-year-old was forced out of Euro 2012 because of a serious knee complaint.

Kaboul's injury could mean that England defender Michael Dawson will stay at Spurs after all.

Dawson has been linked by several media reports with a move to London rivals Queens Park Rangers. (Reporting by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez)