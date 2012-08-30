Soccer-Southampton report Liverpool "for tapping up Van Dijk" -UK media
LONDON, England, June 6 Southampton have reported Liverpool to the Premier League over an illegal approach for defender Virgil van Dijk, British media reported on Tuesday.
* Kaboul out for four months
* Defoe signs new contract (Adds new Defoe deal)
LONDON Aug 30 Tottenham Hotspur received mixed fortunes on Thursday with centre half Younes Kaboul having a knee operation that will sideline him for four months while striker Jermain Defoe signed a new three-year contract.
"Younes Kaboul has undergone knee surgery in France today. The France defender is expected to be sidelined for four months," the Premier League club said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) on Thursday.
The 26-year-old was forced out of the European Championship in June because of a serious knee complaint.
Spurs also said on their website that Defoe, who is 10th in the club's all-time scoring charts with 119 goals, had signed his new deal.
The 29-year-old former West Ham United and Portsmouth striker has 16 goals in 49 international appearances for England. (Reporting by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez)
