LONDON, March 27 England striker Harry Kane got on the scoresheet a minute into his debut against Lithuania in a Euro 2016 Group E qualifier to put them 4-0 ahead at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Kane, the joint top scorer in the Premier League with 19 goals for Tottenham Hotspur, announced himself on the international stage with a close range header from a teasing Raheem Sterling cross from the left after 73 minutes. (Editing by Ken Ferris)