LONDON, March 27 England striker Harry Kane scored 80 seconds into his debut after coming on as a substitute against Lithuania in a Euro 2016 Group E qualifier to complete a 4-0 win at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Kane, the joint top scorer in the Premier League with 19 goals for Tottenham Hotspur, announced himself on the international stage with a close-range header at the far post from a teasing Raheem Sterling cross after 73 minutes.

"It's the start that I dreamed of," Kane told ITV Sport. "To see it come true is just amazing.

"It's all a bit of a blur at the moment but I'm delighted for the lads and the most important thing it to get the win.

"To represent my country at senior level is the top and hopefully I can continue to keep doing it and hopefully this goal is the first of many."

Kane was sent on after 71 minutes in place of captain Wayne Rooney, who earlier scored his 47th goal for England, two behind Bobby Charlton's record 49 for his country.

"International football is different so to score after 80 seconds is incredible for Harry," Rooney said. "We're all delighted and hopefully it's the first of many.

"It's a big three points in this qualifying campaign for us.

"Since the World Cup we have been fantastic. We're scoring goals and are a really energetic team with a lot of pace. I think of teams around Europe will be looking at this team and be frightened." (Writing by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)