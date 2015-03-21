LONDON, March 21 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is not worried about being a marked man after winning his first call up to the England senior squad on the back of his fine form this season.

The 21-year-old has scored 26 goals in all competitions this season and on Thursday was included in England's 24-man squad for the March 27 Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley and the friendly against Italy later this month.

Kane says Premier League defences are now making extra efforts to stifle him, but the Spurs hitman does not believe it will affect his performances.

"I'm confident. If other teams want to put two or three (defenders) around me, fair enough," Kane told the Daily Mail.

"People say I will lose the element of surprise, but what makes great players is they perform season-in, season-out. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring 40 goals every year.

"I notice it already, defenders are tighter, they're grabbing hold of me as soon as I move."

Kane will compete alongside established strikers Wayne Rooney, Daniel Sturridge and Danny Welbeck for a place in Roy Hodgson's England starting lineup.

Despite his inexperience at senior level, Kane believes he can transfer his domestic form onto the international stage.

"I'm taking nothing for granted. My attitude now will be the same as it has been at every level when I've played for England: work hard, train hard and try to impress the manager," he said.

"I'm going there with the aim of working my way into the team. I don't expect to turn up and play because I've scored a few goals this season.

"We've got some great players, up front especially, but I'm ready to fight for my place. I don't want to just be a squad man." (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)