LONDON Dec 21 The League Managers
Association (LMA) protested on Wednesday at the "unacceptable"
abuse aimed at struggling Blackburn Rovers boss Steve Kean by
the club's fans.
Kean was the target for angry demonstrations calling for his
dismissal before, during and after Blackburn's home defeat by
Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday. They lost 2-1 and slumped to the
foot of the Premier League.
The LMA issued a statement in which it said the abuse
levelled at Kean "is as unacceptable in football as it would be
in any other profession."
Blackburn have won only two matches this season and their
fans have called for the departure of Scot Kean, 44, from the
first month.
Kean was a surprise appointment to succeed former manager
Sam Allardyce when he was dismissed after Indian owners Venky's
took over the club last year.
"Steve Kean, their appointed manager, has had to endure a
significant injury list," said the LMA statement.
"When results continue to be bad on the field, fans who give
up their hard-earned money to support their club have a right to
voice their opinion.
"However, the aggression and abuse levelled at Steve over
recent weeks has stepped well beyond the mark and is as
unacceptable in football as it would be in any other profession.
"It is to Steve's significant credit that he has shouldered
this continued onslaught with dignity and professionalism and
has continued to work with his players to try and improve
results on the pitch."
Talking to reporters on Wednesday about the treatment Kean
received, Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp said: "I have
never seen anything like that. That is horrific - to stand and
take that. I watched the game on TV and it was sad to see.
"The camera was forever going on people shouting abuse at
him. I just felt sorry for him."
(Editing by Alison Wildey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)