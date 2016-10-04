Britain Football Soccer - Burnley v Watford - Premier League - Turf Moor - 26/9/16Burnley's Michael Keane celebrates scoring their second goal with George BoydAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Burnley defender Michael Keane has been given his first England call-up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia after Glen Johnson withdrew through injury, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

Keane, who has featured in all seven Premier League games for the promoted club this season, has made 16 appearances for England's under-21 side under caretaker manager Gareth Southgate.

"Michael Keane has been handed his first international call-up after Glen Johnson withdrew from the England squad through injury," the FA said in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com).

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was earlier forced to withdraw with an injury and was replaced by Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend.

Keane last week said a national call-up would be the pinnacle of his career.

"Now I'm in the Premier League I think England has got to be my aim. I want to play at the top level of English football and playing for England is the pinnacle of that," the 23-year-old told Burnley's matchday magazine.

England host Malta at Wembley Stadium on Saturday before travelling to take on Slovenia three days later.

England pipped Slovakia 1-0 in their opening Group F game last month. The group also includes Scotland and Lithuania.

