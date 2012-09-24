Sept 24 Liverpool's Martin Kelly hopes to return to action next year after injuring his knee in the English Premier League club's 2-1 defeat by Manchester United, the defender said on Monday.

Kelly was forced off the pitch after falling awkwardly in the dying minutes of Sunday's match.

"What I can say is it's not the worst injury I've had and for sure I'll be fighting for my place next year when I'm back fitter and stronger," Kelly said on his Twitter account.

The form of the England defender has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for Liverpool who are third from bottom without a win from their opening five games. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)