England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
LONDON Factbox on Everton's most successful manager Howard Kendall, who died on Saturday aged 69.
* Born on May 22, 1946 in County Durham
* Kendall began his playing career as a defender at Preston North End as an apprentice in 1961.
* He played over 100 matches at his first club, including the 1964 FA Cup final against West Ham United.
* In 1967 he moved to Everton where he switched to a midfield role.
* He won the top-flight first division title in 1970 and played over 200 matches for the club, scoring 30 goals.
* Kendall also played for Birmingham, Stoke and Blackburn Rovers.
* His first managerial post came at Blackburn in 1979 before moving to Everton two years later.
* He managed Everton in three spells beginning from 1981 to 1987, when he won two league titles in 1985 and 1987.
* Kendall also won the FA Cup in 1984 and the European Cup Winners Cup a year later.
* He returned to Everton twice more from 1990-93 and from 1997-98.
* He also managed Athletic Bilbao in Spain, Manchester City, Greek side Xanthi as well as Notts County and Sheffield United, and ended his career with a return to Greece at Ethnikos Piraeus.
* Everton said he passed away in hospital in Southport on Saturday at the age of 69, surrounded by loved ones.
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Toby Davis)
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.