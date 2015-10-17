LONDON Oct 17 Factbox on Everton's most successful manager Howard Kendall, who died on Saturday aged 69.

* Born on May 22, 1946 in County Durham

* Kendall began his playing career as a defender at Preston North End as an apprentice in 1961.

* He played over 100 matches at his first club, including the 1964 FA Cup final against West Ham United.

* In 1967 he moved to Everton where he switched to a midfield role.

* He won the top-flight first division title in 1970 and played over 200 matches for the club, scoring 30 goals.

* Kendall also played for Birmingham, Stoke and Blackburn Rovers.

* His first managerial post came at Blackburn in 1979 before moving to Everton two years later.

* He managed Everton in three spells beginning from 1981 to 1987, when he won two league titles in 1985 and 1987.

* Kendall also won the FA Cup in 1984 and the European Cup Winners Cup a year later.

* He returned to Everton twice more from 1990-93 and from 1997-98.

* He also managed Athletic Bilbao in Spain, Manchester City, Greek side Xanthi as well as Notts County and Sheffield United, and ended his career with a return to Greece at Ethnikos Piraeus.

* Everton said he passed away in hospital in Southport on Saturday at the age of 69, surrounded by loved ones. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Toby Davis)