LONDON Oct 17 Everton's most successful manager Howard Kendall, who led the club to two league titles, died on Saturday aged 69.

"It is with great sadness that Everton Football Club has learned of the passing of Howard Kendall," Everton said in a statement on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

"The most successful manager in the history of the Club and one of the greatest players to pull on the Everton jersey. He passed away in hospital in Southport this morning at the age of 69, surrounded by loved ones." (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John O'Brien)