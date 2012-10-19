Former England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland was attacked by an opposition fan during his Sheffield Wednesday team's 1-1 home draw with Leeds United in the English Championship (second tier) on Friday.

The 31-year-old former Liverpool, Wigan Athletic and Coventry City keeper, who picked up one England cap in 2006, was knocked to the floor with a push to the face after the supporter ran on the pitch following the Leeds equaliser in the 77th minute.

After medical treatment Kirkland was able to continue for the remainder of the Hillsborough clash.

"Leeds fans should be banned from every away ground now," said Wednesday manager Dave Jones, who was taunted by the visiting supporters during the match.

"They should be punished. It's upsetting that they are allowed to do it.

"It was a great game but we are talking about vile animals instead," Jones told Sky Sports television.

Leeds manager Neil Warnock was equally incensed by the incident in the Yorkshire derby match.

"I thought it was an absolute disgrace. They should get the guy, prosecute him, put him in prison," said Warnock.

"I'm not proud to be Leeds manager when I see that. To see things like that on the field of play, I'm embarrassed."

The draw left Leeds sixth in the table with 18 points from 11 games. Wednesday are third from bottom on nine points.

(Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)