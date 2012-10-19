Oct 19 Former England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland was attacked by a Leeds United fan during a 1-1 draw at his club Sheffield Wednesday in an English Championship (second tier) game on Friday.

The 31-year-old former Wigan Athletic keeper, who picked up one England cap in 2006, was knocked to the floor with a push to the face after a fan ran on the pitch following the Leeds equaliser in the 77th minute.

After medical treatment, Kirkland was able to continue for the remainder of the Hillsborough clash. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)