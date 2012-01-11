LONDON Jan 11 Manchester City's suspended
skipper Vincent Kompany believes a wave of red cards could
follow his dismissal against Manchester United in the FA Cup on
Sunday.
The Belgian defender was shown a straight red for a
two-footed tackle against Nani in City's 3-2 defeat, triggering
a four-game ban at a crucial juncture of the season because he
had been sent off previously.
Kompany, whose appeal against the card failed this week,
said the decision by referee Chris Foy to dismiss him despite
barely making contact with Nani, could set a precedent leading
to many more similar tackles being punished.
"I wonder if we are now going to see an unprecedented wave
of red cards because we sanction 'ifs' and 'maybes'?" the
25-year-old said on his Facebook page.
"Are we going to look back at video evidence for every
single challenge that goes unnoticed by the officials, look at
different scenarios and potential outcomes of what could have
been considered a good tackle and then sanction it?
"Players and managers are starting to expect more
sendings-off from referees and I think it's for the wrong
reasons.
"I appealed because I obviously completely disagreed with
the interpretation of the officials on the day but that happens
in football and we move on."
City manager Roberto Mancini, who expressed his amazement at
Kompany's sending off, was further bemused on Wednesday when
Liverpool's Glen Johnson escaped punishment for a two-footed
tackle during City's 1-0 League Cup semi-final defeat.
"There was a tackle from Glen Johnson that was worse than
Vincent Kompany's against Manchester United," Mancini said.
Kompany, who missed City's defeat by Liverpool, will also
miss the away leg and the home Premier League clash against
title rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)