Premier League strugglers Leicester City have signed sought-after Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric from Rijeka on a three and a half year deal, the Croatian club said on Wednesday.

"Now officially we can say that (Rijeka) has completed the transfer of Andrej Kramaric to Leicester City," the HNK Rijeka website quoted sporting director Ivan Mance as saying of the 23-year-old.

The Leicester Mercury newspaper reported that Kramaric passed a medical on Tuesday but the deal, reportedly a club record of nearly 10 million pounds ($15.1 million) with add-ons and bonuses, was subject to a work permit.

There was no official word from Leicester, who are three points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League and in urgent need of goals.

Kramaric, who had also been linked to Chelsea, has form in that department and scored a Croatian record eight goals for Rijeka in a single domestic cup match in 2013.

($1 = 0.6625 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)