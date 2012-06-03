Dirk Kuyt celebrates scoring against Cardiff City during their English League Cup final soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

LONDON Dutch international Dirk Kuyt has agreed a move from Liverpool to Turkish side Fenerbahce, the English Premier League club said on Sunday.

Liverpool said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.tv) that the transfer was expected to be completed in the next few days. No financial details were given.

The big forward, currently preparing with the Dutch squad for Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, arrived at Anfield from Feyenoord in 2006 and soon showed a knack for scoring important goals in big games.

He made 285 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 71 goals including a hat-trick against Manchester United as well as a late goal against winners AC Milan in the 2007 Champions League final.

The 31-year-old also scored in the League Cup final against Cardiff City at Wembley in February that Liverpool won on penalties.

The announcement of his departure comes two days after Liverpool named Brendan Rodgers as their new manager.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)