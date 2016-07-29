Football Soccer - Wales v Northern Ireland - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 25/6/16Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty acknowledges fans at the end of the match REUTERS/Darren Staples/ Livepic

LONDON Norwich City and Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has been charged with a betting offence, the Football Association said on Friday.

"It is alleged that on 20 February 2016, the Norwich City forward placed a bet on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, a football match or competition in breach of FA Rule E8," a statement said.

Stricter rules introduced two years ago apply to everyone involved in senior football in England.

"Participants covered by the ban will be prohibited from betting, either directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition that takes place anywhere in the world," the FA said at the time.

Lafferty, who has 54 international caps and played at Euro 2016, has until August 5 to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)