Football Soccer - Wales v Northern Ireland - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 25/6/16Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty acknowledges fans at the end of the match REUTERS/Darren Staples/ Livepic/ Files

LONDON Norwich City and Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has been fined 23,000 pounds ($29,980) by the Football Association and warned about his future conduct after accepting a charge of misconduct over a betting offence.

"The Norwich City forward breached FA rule E8 in respect of a bet placed on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, a football match or competition on 20 February 2016," the FA said in a statement on Monday.

Lafferty, 28, played at Euro 2016 in France and has won 54 caps for Northern Ireland.

Norwich, relegated from the Premier League last season, began their Championship campaign with a 4-1 win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7672 pounds)

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)