LONDON Aug 12 Southampton striker Rickie Lambert finds himself within touching distance of pulling on an England shirt at Wembley on Wednesday in the autumn of his career after a decade plying his trade in the lower reaches of the Football League.

Not just that, but the even more unlikely prospect of vying for a place at next year's World Cup in Brazil hovers like a tantalising oasis.

As extraordinary as it all seems, the 31-year-old journeyman knows a clear head will be vital if he is to keep the incredible dream alive starting with the friendly against Scotland.

"I think if I was younger I might have got carried away, but the age that I am at now, and the number of games I have played, I think I will be able to keep my emotions in check and try and actually do something," Lambert said at England's training centre on Monday ahead of the clash with the Scots.

"I will try and do something to show (England manager) Roy (Hodgson) that I can do it at that level. So that's what I am going to be trying to do now -- I've got a job to do."

Lambert is used to hard work. His path to the Premier League has been a grind, via Blackpool, Macclesfield, Stockport County, Rochdale, Bristol Rovers and then, in 2009, Southampton.

He was the key goalscorer in back-to-back promotion years with Saints and proved last season - his first in the Premier League - that he could hold his own in elite company by finishing as joint leading English scorer with 15 goals.

"It's been a hell of a four years," Lambert told BBC Radio Solent.

"Full credit to Southampton, to the medical people... it is a credit to them I am as fit as I am now. I am 31 but I feel there is a lot more I can learn at this club," he added, praising the quality of his club team mates.

Looking ahead to the Scotland game, Lambert acknowledged it would be a cracker given the history between the two neighbours, and admitted he has one eye on Brazil next year.

"Definitely, definitely..." he said. "Obviously I have got a chance.

"I am concentrating on doing well for Southampton, improving on last year and hopefully that can take me to places I want to go." (Reporting by Ossian Shine; editing by Ken Ferris)