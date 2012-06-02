Soccer-Sidwell extends contract at promoted Brighton
June 8 Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell has signed a one-year contract extension at the recently promoted Premier League club.
LONDON, June 2 Paul Lambert has been appointed manager of Aston Villa, the Premier League club said in a statement on Saturday.
Lambert joins from Norwich City, having offered his resignation earlier in the week. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
June 8 Midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a contract extension at Crystal Palace to keep him at the Premier League team until 2019, the club announced on Wednesday.