England's Frank Lampard stretches during a team training session in London Colney, north of London May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON England suffered another potential injury blow on Wednesday when Frank Lampard pulled up in training with a thigh injury.

The Football Association confirmed the experienced Chelsea midfielder was being assessed by the medical team and would undergo a scan on Thursday.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, who was not in manager Roy Hodgson's final 23-man squad, has been put on standby.

England, who face Belgium on Saturday in their final friendly before Euro 2012, have already lost midfielder Gareth Barry to injury and Scott Parker has been struggling with an Achilles problem.

