Chelsea's Frank Lampard celebrates with his winners medal after Chelsea defeated Benfica in their Europa League final soccer match at the Amsterdam Arena May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON Record goalscorer Frank Lampard has signed a one-year contract extension with Europa League winners Chelsea, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old England midfielder, who broke Bobby Tambling's all-time Chelsea scoring record of 202 goals this month, will now remain at Stamford Bridge for a 13th season.

"We have been talking to him since the end of last year and our discussions have been entirely positive throughout. We are delighted we are now announcing an extension to his contract which will keep him at the club until 2014," chief executive Ron Gourlay told the club website (www.chelseafc.com).

Lampard said he was delighted: "Everybody knows I always maintained the dream was to stay at Chelsea. We've been talking for ages and even though it went on for quite a period it was always amicable.

"The thought of helping the club to more success in the forthcoming years is all I ever wanted. I couldn't be happier."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)