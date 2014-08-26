LONDON Aug 26 England midfielder Frank Lampard has retired from international football after winning 106 caps, he said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old was released by Chelsea in May after 13 years at the London club and he signed for New York City before agreeing to move to Manchester City on a six-month loan deal.

Lampard scored 29 goals for England and captained the team in their last group match against Costa Rica at this year's World Cup in Brazil. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)