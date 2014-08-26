* Lampard calls time on international career after 106 matches

* Scored 29 goals for England (Adds Hodgson quotes)

LONDON Aug 26 England midfielder Frank Lampard has retired from international football after winning 106 caps.

The 36-year-old was released by Chelsea in May after 13 years at the London club and he signed for New York City before agreeing to move to Manchester City on a six-month loan deal.

Lampard scored 29 goals for England and captained the team in their last group match against Costa Rica at this year's World Cup in Brazil.

"I have taken the decision to retire from international football," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It has been a very tough decision for me to make which is why I have given it so much thought since the World Cup. I have always been exceptionally proud and honoured to represent my country and have to say looking back I have enjoyed every minute of wearing the England shirt."

Lampard said it was time put his family first given that he was soon to be playing in the United States.

"Also, to concentrate on how I can perform consistently to the best of my abilities over my next few years in club football," he added.

"It is now the time to move forward and I feel very confident that with Roy Hodgson in charge, the young players that we have coming through, and the changes that are being made throughout the development of the youth system in this country, that we will have success in the future and a team that this country deserves."

BELGIUM DEBUT

England captain Steven Gerrard ended his long international career last month.

Lampard made his international debut against Belgium in 1999, going on to play at three World Cups and two European Championships.

He make headlines at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when he had a goal wrongly disallowed in a second-round clash with Germany, a match England went on to lose 4-1.

Hodgson paid tribute to Lampard, telling the Football Association website that he was a superb representative both on and off the pitch.

"To reach in excess of 100 international caps is something very few professionals achieve and he is in exalted company," Hodgson said.

"He has served the national team quite brilliantly during his 15-year international career."

Hodgson had spoken with Lampard about his intentions after he joined City, adding that he would not try and change his mind.

"It is with regret that I accept and understand the decision he's made.

"I wish him the best of luck with Manchester City and New York City and I'd like to thank him for all the help he's provided for me during my time as England manager." (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Ed Osmond)