Swansea City's manager Michael Laudrup gestures before their Europa League Group A soccer match against St. Gallen in St. Gallen December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

LONDON Michael Laudrup said on Tuesday he was sacked as manager of Premier League Swansea City this month for a breach of contract.

The 49-year-old Dane, who won the League Cup with the Welsh team last season, held a news conference in London to explain the circumstances surrounding his abrupt dismissal.

Laudrup said he was asked by the Swansea hierarchy to change his backroom staff in January but refused their request.

Following two meetings with club officials, including chairman Huw Jenkins, Laudrup said he received a mail which said

due to a "breach of contract" his contract would be terminated.

He said the reasons for this were not given to him until nine days later.

"I don't know what word to use, silly or incredible, but I can't go into details," said Laudrup when asked if he was satisfied with the criteria given by Swansea.

"The chairman's statement gives more questions than answers."

Asked how he felt he had been treated by the club he added: "Pick a feeling. Not that good."

NEW DEAL

The dispute is now in the hands of lawyers as Laudrup had signed a new deal in March 2013 to remain at the club until June 2015.

Swansea sacked Laudrup with the team in 12th place, only two points above the relegation zone after a run of six defeats in eight league games.

Despite the situation Laudrup said he still had fond memories of British football and would like to work in the Premier League once more.

"It wouldn't be fair to UK to say (the sacking) soured my relationship with British football. Of course I would like to work in the Premier League and win more trophies," he said.

The former Denmark forward has been replaced at the struggling Welsh team by club captain Garry Monk.

Swansea are currently 10th in the standings, four points clear of the relegation zone, with 12 matches remaining.

(Reporting by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez and Ken Ferris)