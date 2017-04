LONDON Feb 18 Michael Laudrup was sacked as manager of Swansea City this month for a breach of contract, the Dane said on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old, who won the League Cup with the Welsh team last season, held a news conference in London to explain the circumstances surrounding his dismissal.

Laudrup also said he was asked by the Swansea hierarchy to change his backroom staff in January but refused their request.

The former Denmark forward has been replaced at the struggling Premier League club by captain Garry Monk. (Reporting by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez)