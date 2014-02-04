Feb 4 Swansea City have sacked their Danish manager Michael Laudrup with the club two points above the Premier League relegation zone, the Welsh club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is a decision we have taken reluctantly," said Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins. "But it's a decision made in the best interests of Swansea City Football Club and our supporters.

"It is the first time in nearly 10 years that the club has parted with a manager in this way, but we had to remove the constant uncertainty surrounding the club and Michael's long-term future with us."

Swansea's 2-0 defeat at West Ham United on Saturday was their sixth in eight league games, a run which has left them battling to avoid the drop. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)