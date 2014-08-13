LONDON Manchester United will travel to third-tier MK Dons in the Capital One Cup second round following the draw on Wednesday, the first time they have been involved at this stage of the competition for 19 years.

United finished seventh in the Premier League last season, missing out on Europe and ensuring they would have to enter the League Cup in the second round where they lost to York City 4-3 on aggregate in 1995.

Championship Leeds United travel to Yorkshire neighbours Bradford City and Premier League West Ham United host third tier Sheffield United in other highlights of the draw.

Five-times League Cup winners Aston Villa entertain third-tier Leyton Orient.

Burton Albion v Queens Park Rangers

Port Vale v Cardiff City

Middlesbrough v Preston North End

Stoke City v Portsmouth

Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest

Swansea City v Rotherham United

Watford v Doncaster Rovers

Millwall v Southampton

Bournemouth v Northampton Town

Brentford v Fulham

West Bromwich Albion v Oxford United

Scunthorpe United v Reading

Derby County v Charlton Athletic

West Ham United v Sheffield United

Swindon Town v Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City v Shrewsbury Town

Crewe Alexandra v Bolton Wanderers

Birmingham City v Sunderland

Gillingham v Newcastle United

Norwich City v Crawley Town

Bradford City v Leeds United

Aston Villa v Leyton Orient

Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday

Walsall v Crystal Palace

MK Dons v Manchester United

Ties to be played w/c Aug. 25

