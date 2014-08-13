LONDON, Aug 13 The draw for the second round of
England's Capital One League Cup was made on Wednesday.
Burton Albion v Queens Park Rangers
Port Vale v Cardiff City
Middlesbrough v Preston North End
Stoke City v Portsmouth
Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest
Swansea City v Rotherham United
Watford v Doncaster Rovers
Millwall v Southampton
Bournemouth v Northampton Town
Brentford v Fulham
West Bromwich Albion v Oxford United
Scunthorpe United v Reading
Derby County v Charlton Athletic
West Ham United v Sheffield United
Swindon Town v Brighton and Hove Albion
Leicester City v Shrewsbury Town
Crewe Alexandra v Bolton Wanderers
Birmingham City v Sunderland
Gillingham v Newcastle United
Norwich City v Crawley Town
Bradord City v Leeds United
Aston Villa v Leyton Orient
Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday
Walsall v Crystal Palace
MK Dons v Manchester United
Ties to be played w/c Aug. 25
(Editing by Ed Osmond)