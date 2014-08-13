(Adds details)
LONDON, Aug 13 Manchester United will travel to
third-tier MK Dons in the Capital One Cup second round following
the draw on Wednesday, the first time they have been involved at
this stage of the competition for 19 years.
United finished seventh in the Premier League last season,
missing out on Europe and ensuring they would have to enter the
League Cup in the second round where they lost to York City 4-3
on aggregate in 1995.
Championship Leeds United travel to Yorkshire neighbours
Bradford City and Premier League West Ham United host third tier
Sheffield United in other highlights of the draw.
Five-times League Cup winners Aston Villa entertain
third-tier Leyton Orient.
Burton Albion v Queens Park Rangers
Port Vale v Cardiff City
Middlesbrough v Preston North End
Stoke City v Portsmouth
Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest
Swansea City v Rotherham United
Watford v Doncaster Rovers
Millwall v Southampton
Bournemouth v Northampton Town
Brentford v Fulham
West Bromwich Albion v Oxford United
Scunthorpe United v Reading
Derby County v Charlton Athletic
West Ham United v Sheffield United
Swindon Town v Brighton and Hove Albion
Leicester City v Shrewsbury Town
Crewe Alexandra v Bolton Wanderers
Birmingham City v Sunderland
Gillingham v Newcastle United
Norwich City v Crawley Town
Bradford City v Leeds United
Aston Villa v Leyton Orient
Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday
Walsall v Crystal Palace
MK Dons v Manchester United
Ties to be played w/c Aug. 25
