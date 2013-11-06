Nov 6 Seb Larsson's late strike sent struggling Sunderland through to the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over fellow Premier League side Southampton on Wednesday.

The Sweden international came off the bench to score his first goal of the season and earn his team a home match against Chelsea at the Stadium of Light next month.

After a tightly-contested first half the deadlock was broken on 59 minutes when Sunderland defender Phil Bardsley pounced on a spilled save from Kelvin Davis.

Jozy Altidore's initial header was parried by the Southampton keeper but Bardsley applied the finish from close range.

As Southampton piled players forward in search of an equaliser, Sunderland, second-bottom in the Premier League, exploited the gaps and Altidore raced through on 86 minutes before squaring to Larsson who made no mistake when firing into the bottom left corner.

Maya Yoshida scored a late consolation for Southampton two minutes from time, but Sunderland held on to earn their third consecutive League Cup victory at home. (Reporting by Kieran Barry; editing by Josh Reich)