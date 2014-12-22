LONDON Dec 22 Leeds United's Italian defender Giuseppe Bellusci has been charged with misconduct by the FA for allegedly racially abusing Norwich City striker Cameron Jerome in a Championship game.

The FA said in a statement on Monday that Bellusci, 25, was accused of using abusive and/or insulting words towards Jerome at Carrow Road on Oct. 21.

"It is further alleged that this breach of Rule E3 (1) is an 'aggravated breach' as defined in Rule E3 (2) as it included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race," the FA added on its website (www.thefa.com).

The ex-Italy under-21 international, nicknamed 'The Warrior' when he played for Catania, has until Jan. 2 to respond.

"The player has consistently made it clear to the club that he did not use racist language," Bellusci's team said on their website (www.leedsunited.com).

"The club understands there is no third party evidence supporting Mr Jerome's allegation. Accordingly the player will be contesting the charge."

The FA acted after receiving referee Mark Clattenburg's match report on the incident which led him to stop the game midway through the first half having received a complaint from Jerome after words were exchanged with Bellusci.

Clattenburg spoke to both managers on the touchline before lecturing the Italian defender. Moments later Jerome was booked for a foul on the Leeds player. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)