Oct 22 A Leeds United fan who attacked former England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland during a match against Sheffield Wednesday was jailed for 16 weeks on Monday.

Aaron Cawley, 21, from Cheltenham, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Magistrates' Court to assault and invading the pitch during the Championship (second tier) game at Hillsborough on Friday.

Wednesday keeper Kirkland was pushed in the face by Cawley and shoved to the ground moments after conceding an equaliser in the 76th minute.

After treatment he was able to continue for the remainder of the game which ended 1-1.