Former English champions Leeds United sacked manager Brian McDermott on Friday after less than a year in charge, with the Championship (second tier) club hit by a run of poor form, British media reported.

Leeds, relegated from the top-flight in 2004, axed McDermott with the team languishing in 12th place in the second tier having not won a league game since mid-December.

The Yorkshire club have lost four of their last five, including a humiliating 6-0 defeat at local rivals Sheffield Wednesday. They also lost in the FA Cup to fourth-tier Rochdale.

McDermott was appointed by Leeds in April last year after he was sacked by Reading who were bottom of the Premier League.

On Thursday, the Yorkshire team's Middle East-based owners said they were talking to other potential investors after a takeover led by the club's managing director collapsed.

Media reports in Britain and Italy said Massimo Cellino, owner of Serie A side Cagliari, was close to a takeover deal.

