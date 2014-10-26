LONDON Leeds United's trigger-happy owner Massimo Cellino fired his second manager of the season on Saturday when Slovenian Darko Milanic parted company with the English Championship club after just 32 days at Elland Road.

Milanic, who was appointed on Sept. 23, was sacked after Leeds were beaten 2-1 at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers in their second tier game, meaning Milanic failed to win any of his six matches in charge.

He had seemed on course for his first victory with 23 minutes remaining and Leeds winning with a first-half goal from Mirco Antenucci.

Yet Wolves levelled after 67 minutes through James Henry and an 85th-minute goal from Leon Clarke gave Wolves victory and sealed Milanic's fate.

"I want to apologise to the supporters, they deserve better results," said Cellino on the club's Twitter account, where a statement confirmed Milanic's departure.

He lasted less than half the time of his predecessor Dave Hockaday.

Hockaday became manager on June 19 but was sacked 70 days later on Aug. 28, six games into the season.

Cellini, who dismissed 36 managers during his 22 years in charge of Italian club Cagliari, has now fired three managers since taking over Leeds six months ago with Brian McDermott the first to go in June.

Leeds, who were European Cup runners-up in 1975, are 18th in the Championship, five points above the relegation zone.

Neil Redfearn, who acted as caretaker manager between the brief reigns of Hockaday and Milanic, will return as permanent manager from Monday.

(Editing by Toby Davis)