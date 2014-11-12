Nov 12 The winding-up petition served against former English champions Leeds United has been dismissed, the club said on Wednesday.

The Championship (second-tier) club was last week petitioned in the High Court over unpaid solicitors' fees dating back at least two years, when former Chelsea chairman Ken Bates was the owner.

But in a statement on their website (www.lufc.co.uk), Leeds said: "The winding-up petition presented by (former director) Melvyn Levi has today been dismissed on agreed terms.

"Mr. Levi and Leeds United Football Club Limited are working towards resolving their remaining differences."

Bates, 82, was in charge at Elland Road until December 2012, when he sold out to GFH Capital before Italian businessman Massimo Cellino bought a majority share in April.

The amount involved was about 150,000 pounds (S237,555), according to a BBC report.

The petition was due to be heard in a Leeds court on Jan. 13.

Leeds, who were English champions in 1969 and 1974 and European Cup runners-up in 1975, are 15th in the Championship. (Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Ken Ferris)