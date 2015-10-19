LONDON Oct 19 Italian Massimo Cellino has been disqualified as the owner of second-tier Leeds United, the Football League said.

"Mr Cellino was found guilty (in June) by a court in Sardinia of an offence under Italian tax legislation relating to the non-payment of VAT on the importation of a Land Rover vehicle," the league said in a statement on Monday.

"This resulted in a fine of 40,000 euros ($45,264) and the confiscation of the vehicle in question.

"Having considered detailed legal advice and the court's reasoned judgment, as supplied by Mr Cellino, the board determined that the decision of the Italian court constitutes a disqualifying condition under the Owners' and Directors' test."

